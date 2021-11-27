تم التسجيل بنجاح!
عاصفة قوية تجتاح بريطانيا وتؤدي لأضرار بشرية ومادية... فيديو وصور
عاصفة قوية تجتاح بريطانيا وتؤدي لأضرار بشرية ومادية... فيديو وصور
لقي رجلان مصرعهما جراء تساقط الأشجار أثناء العاصفة "أروين" التي ضربت أجزاء من بريطانيا مع رياح عاتية وأمطار وثلوج. 27.11.2021, سبوتنيك عربي
العالم
بريطانيا
كوارث طبيعية
وبحسب هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية "بي بي سي"، وصلت سرعة الرياح إلى 98 ميلاً في الساعة (157 كيلومترا) في نورثمبرلاند شمال غربي بريطانيا، وعلق نحو 120 شاحنة في الثلج على الطريق "M62".وقال مكتب الأرصاد الجوية إن العواصف التي حدثت أثناء الليل أثرت على "مساحات شاسعة من المملكة المتحدة"، مع تضرر المباني والأشجار.وأضاف أن تحذيرات من المستوى الأصفر ما زالت قائمة، اليوم السبت، في معظم أنحاء البلاد.وتابع: "على الناس أن يبتعدوا عن الساحل في وقت تمثل فيه الأمواج والركام خطرا على حياتهم".وانتشرت صور ومقاطع فيديو عبر مستخدمي "تويتر" تظهر من خلالها كمية الدمار الذي سببته العاصفة "أروين".وفيما هدأت الرياح بحلول صباح اليوم السبت، حذر مكتب الأرصاد من استمرار الأحوال الجوية الخطيرة وحض الناس على تجنب السفر غير الضروري.
بريطانيا
العالم, بريطانيا, كوارث طبيعية

عاصفة قوية تجتاح بريطانيا وتؤدي لأضرار بشرية ومادية... فيديو وصور

14:04 GMT 27.11.2021
عاصفة قوية تجتاح بريطانيا
عاصفة قوية تجتاح بريطانيا - سبوتنيك عربي, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / PAUL ELLIS
لقي رجلان مصرعهما جراء تساقط الأشجار أثناء العاصفة "أروين" التي ضربت أجزاء من بريطانيا مع رياح عاتية وأمطار وثلوج.
وبحسب هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية "بي بي سي"، وصلت سرعة الرياح إلى 98 ميلاً في الساعة (157 كيلومترا) في نورثمبرلاند شمال غربي بريطانيا، وعلق نحو 120 شاحنة في الثلج على الطريق "M62".
وقال مكتب الأرصاد الجوية إن العواصف التي حدثت أثناء الليل أثرت على "مساحات شاسعة من المملكة المتحدة"، مع تضرر المباني والأشجار.
وأضاف أن تحذيرات من المستوى الأصفر ما زالت قائمة، اليوم السبت، في معظم أنحاء البلاد.
وتابع: "على الناس أن يبتعدوا عن الساحل في وقت تمثل فيه الأمواج والركام خطرا على حياتهم".
وانتشرت صور ومقاطع فيديو عبر مستخدمي "تويتر" تظهر من خلالها كمية الدمار الذي سببته العاصفة "أروين".
وفيما هدأت الرياح بحلول صباح اليوم السبت، حذر مكتب الأرصاد من استمرار الأحوال الجوية الخطيرة وحض الناس على تجنب السفر غير الضروري.
