قرش ضخم يبكي كمحارب مصاب خرج من معركة خاسرة... فيديو

Today's fish is the Bluntnose Sixgill Shark (Hexanchus griseus)! These "primitive" sharks are closely resemble fossils from the Triassic. When their jaws aren't protruded, I think they look like they've got a smile on their face!

📸Dalhousie University, Kaunana, Andy Murch pic.twitter.com/SezJYBHy7y