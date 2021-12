توزع مفاعلات الطاقة النووية على خريطة العالم يتناسب عكسا مع تصريحات الغرب القلقة منها... صور

Should nuclear energy be a part of national attempts to tackle climate change? Across Europe and the US, people say yes for their own country's energy mix



🇫🇷 75% say nuclear should have a role

🇪🇸 70%

🇸🇪 69%

🇬🇧 66%

🇺🇸 61%

🇩🇪 53%

🇮🇹 51%

🇩🇰 40%https://t.co/DIZ7j0FcUE pic.twitter.com/Y6pJmocvou