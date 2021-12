هواوي تعلن إنتاج أول سيارة كهربائية لمنافسة تسلا

#Huawei AITO M5 Electric Vehicle launched in China 😱



Hybrid car that runs on both electricity and gasoline

Double-layered sound-proof glass

1.5T four-cylinder range extender 3.0

Peak Power 365kW

0-50km/h in 1.9 seconds

Harmony OS



¥250000(₹29.45lacs)

Availablity from Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/w33tiI0Q9L