مراسل تلفزيوني يحرج المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض: تطعيمك بـ3 جرعات لم يمنع إصابتك بـ"كوفيد-19"

Fox News’ Doocy: “I’m triple-vaxed ... You’re triple-vaxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”



WH Press Sec. Psaki: “You are 17x more likely to go to the hospital if you’re unvaccinated, 20x more likely to die.” pic.twitter.com/hPcxWGCdfX