نجم نيمار يعود للمعان من جديد في باريس سان جيرمان

Neymar's last six Ligue 1 games for PSG:



⚽⚽ vs. Lorient

⚽⚽⚽🅰️ vs. Clermont

⚽ vs. Marseille

🅰️ vs. Lens

🅰️ vs. Strasbourg

⚽ vs. Troyes



Seven goals, three assists. 💪 pic.twitter.com/nWN9IlROVd