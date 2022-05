15 دولة تنفق أكثر من 1700 مليار دولار على السلاح في 2021

Military spending by the top 15 countries reached $1717 billion in 2021, accounting for 81% of global military expenditure. The #USA🇺🇸 alone accounted for 38% of total spending.



