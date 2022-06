"مضلعات غريبة" تظهر في فصل الربيع على كوكب المريخ... صور وفيديو

Wonderful #Mars



A long history of water activity in the Aram Chaos terrain (1) and the Martian soil divided into polygons by water ice frozen (2).#Science#Space @HiRISE



⏯️Images Source

1-https://t.co/4kqHiDOeMR

2-https://t.co/ShaF4SymCB pic.twitter.com/EQ60qg0ciK