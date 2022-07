الجنرال كافولي المتخصص بالشأن الروسي في البنتاغون يقود قوات الناتو في أوروبا

Join us as @USArmy Gen. Christopher Cavoli assumes command of @US_EUCOM from @usairforce Gen. Tod D. Wolters in a ceremony July 1 at 10 AM GMT+2 at USEUCOM HQ in Stuttgart, Germany. You can watch live on our website at: https://t.co/gj710jGUCt#StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/isXVkhXUt9