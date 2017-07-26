صور أقمار صناعية تكشف ماذا فعلت همجية "داعش" في الموصل

ووصفت "فورين بوليسي" معركة استعادة الموصل، التي تحولت إلى قتال شوارع، بأنها أشبه بمعركة "فردان" أطول وأكبر معارك الحرب العالمية الأولى.
Satellite images show how Mosul's Old City has been almost completely destroyed during the battle to oust ISIS https://t.co/wtwwrolUos pic.twitter.com/lNZNz1im3r— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 20, 2017
postgraphics: How war ravaged the city of Mosul, in satellite… https://t.co/uhHwYmjkmB #maps pic.twitter.com/cPxWpMud4g— OnlMaps (@onlmaps) July 19, 2017
HUFFPOST: Staggering before-and-after satellite images show destruction of Mosul https://t.co/Dc7A7dRh6Y pic.twitter.com/1wunLHJihv— TBR Feed (@TheBFRoom) July 18, 2017
From thetimes: Jihadis’ last stand destroyed 5,000 homes in Old City of Mosul, new satellite images show … pic.twitter.com/p1L5Nc5uXF— D and A Binder (@DandA_Binder) July 18, 2017
ونشرت صور الأقمار الصناعية المتقدمة من قبل مركز "ديجتال غلوب"، التي توضح ما هو التحول المروع.
