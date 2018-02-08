الجيش الإسرائيلي يعتقل فلسطينيا بذريعة محاولة طعن أحد الجنود

وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن "فلسطينيا يحمل سكينا حاول طعن أحد الجنود بالقرب من نقطة مراقبة على مدخل مخيم الفوار بالقرب من الخليل".
Moments ago, an armed Palestinian attempted to stab IDF soldiers near an IDF post adjacent to the Al Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron. The Palestinian was apprehended & transferred to security forces for further investigation. No injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/se8roJJ4e1— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 8, 2018
وأضاف "تم اعتقال الفلسطيني وتحويله لأحد مراكز التحقيق، ولم تسفر الحادثة عن وقوع أية إصابات".
