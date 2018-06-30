أشعلت مواقع التواصل… موجة من السخرية بسبب سيقان رونالدو

إذ ساهمت صورة لسيقانه خلال مباراة فريقه في كأس العالم ضد منتخب أوروغواي، بشكل خاص في إحداث ضجة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
To be fair…— Jim Salveson (@Mr_Jimbob) June 30, 2018
If I had those legs I'd wear my shorts like that too… all day… every day.#URUPOR #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/lpBvK8TV8x
ويظهر رونالدو في الصورة، التي التُقطت في بداية الشوط الأول بملعب فيشت في مدينة سوتشي، متأهبا استعدادا لتسديد أول ضربة حرة مباشرة في منتصف الشوط، وبدا وكأنه قد رفع سرواله لأعلى من المعتاد، ليظهر فخذيه المنحوتين بشكل جيد.
So how many people do you think went and took pics of #Ronaldo legs on their TV screens? How many went back and took pics? ⚽️😂⚽️😂 #POR #PORURU pic.twitter.com/QFIW5JOOPv— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) June 30, 2018
لكن من الواضح أن رونالدو فخور بساقية، ففي وقت سابق من الأسبوع، كان الفريق البرتغالي قد نشر هذه الصورة من معسكره التدريبي في روسيا، بنفس المظهر والسروال القصير.
Dois dias para o grande jogo! 🇵🇹️⚽ #ConquistaOSonho: 👉🏽 Descobre conteúdos exclusivos da equipa / Find exclusive content here: http://portugal.fpf.pt: Two days until the big game! 🇵🇹️⚽ #ConquerYourDream: #Portugal #WorldCup #fifaworldcup #fifa #nationalteam #football #soccer #futebol #FernandoSantos @cristiano @mfernandes1818 @ricardoquaresmaoficial @mariorui_6 @rpatricio1 @brunofernandes.10 @brunoralves2oficiall @official_pepe @f6nte @raphaelguerreiro14 @cedricsoares41 @ri_pereira @wcarvalho14 @joaomoutinho8 @joaome10 @bernardocarvalhosilva @andresilva9 @goncaloguedes15 @gelsondany77 @betopimparell @anthonylopes12 @rubendias @adriensilva23
يذكر أن منتخب البرتغال خسر اليوم أمام أوروغواي الذي وصل إلى الدور ربع النهائي لكأس العالم 2018 بروسيا.
وفاز أوروغواي على البرتغال بهدفين مقابل هدف وحيد، لتقصي بذلك كريستيانو رونالدو من المونديال في نفس يوم إقصاء ليونيل ميسي.
