تسجيل
01:54 01 يوليو/ تموز 2018
مباشر
    بحث
    كريستيانو رونالدو

    أشعلت مواقع التواصل… موجة من السخرية بسبب سيقان رونالدو

    © REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO
    العالم العربي
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0

    لا يعتبر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو من النوع الذي قد يُصبح مثارا للسخرية عبر مواقع الإنترنت، لكنه أصبح بالفعل موضوعا لموجة من النكات التى أشعلت مواقع التواصل.

    إذ ساهمت صورة لسيقانه خلال مباراة فريقه في كأس العالم ضد منتخب أوروغواي، بشكل خاص في إحداث ضجة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

    ويظهر رونالدو في الصورة، التي التُقطت في بداية الشوط الأول بملعب فيشت في مدينة سوتشي، متأهبا استعدادا لتسديد أول ضربة حرة مباشرة في منتصف الشوط، وبدا وكأنه قد رفع سرواله لأعلى من المعتاد، ليظهر فخذيه المنحوتين بشكل جيد.

    لكن من الواضح أن رونالدو فخور بساقية، ففي وقت سابق من الأسبوع، كان الفريق البرتغالي قد نشر هذه الصورة من معسكره التدريبي في روسيا، بنفس المظهر والسروال القصير.

    يذكر أن منتخب البرتغال خسر اليوم أمام أوروغواي الذي وصل إلى الدور ربع النهائي لكأس العالم 2018 بروسيا.

    وفاز أوروغواي على البرتغال بهدفين مقابل هدف وحيد، لتقصي بذلك كريستيانو رونالدو من المونديال في نفس يوم إقصاء ليونيل ميسي.

    انظر أيضا:

    ترامب يفاجئ الرئيس البرتغالي بمزحة عن ترشح رونالدو لرئاسة البرتغال (فيديو)
    رونالدو يلاحق ميسي إلى الفندق في قازان
    رونالدو يطلب من المشجعين الإيرانيين السماح له بالنوم
    وكالة الفضاء الروسية تمازح رونالدو بشأن تسديدة طائشة
    رونالدو أسرع لاعب في مونديال روسيا وعربي وحيد يدخل القائمة
    ماذا قال رونالدو عن منتخب المغرب بعد مباراة اليوم
    بعد هدف المغرب... لقب جديد يضاف لدولاب أرقام رونالدو القياسية
    شاهد... مقطع فيديو يغضب عشاق رونالدو
    بالفيديو: أهداف مباراة إسبانيا والبرتغال "هاتريك رونالدو" (3 - 3)
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    البرتغال, أخبار أوروغواي, رونالدو, كأس العالم, كرستيانو رونالدو, البرتغال, أوروغواي
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik

    الأخبار

    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار

    مولتيميديا

    مشجعة كرواتية خلال مباراة المنتخب الكرواتي
    أغرب أزياء المشجعين في مونديال روسيا 2018
    لهب الديمقراطية يوجه أنظاره إلى فنزويلا
    لهب الديمقراطية يوجه أنظاره إلى فنزويلا
    خارطة توازن القوى في سوريا
    توازن القوى في سوريا: 29 يونيو 2018
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك