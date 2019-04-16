مبعوث ترامب يغرد بشأن تسريبات "صفقة القرن"

وقال غرینبلات في تغریدة له على حسابه الرسمي على "تویتر"، مساء اليوم الثلاثاء:
إن ما یتم تداوله من تخمینات حول الصفقة لا ینفع أحد، بل إنه يضر جھود تحقیق السلام.
Jared, @USAmbIsrael & I sincerely appreciate all of the interest in our peace efforts over the past 2 yrs. But, we're not going to reveal details of the plan ahead of time. Cont’d speculation doesn't help anyone & harms the effort. We kindly suggest a stop to the guessing games.— Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) ١٦ أبريل ٢٠١٩
ودعا غرینبلات إلى التوقف عن التخمین والتكھن بخصوص الخطة الأمريكية للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، المعروفة إعلاميا باسم "صفقة القرن"، شاكرا كل من أبدى اھتمامه بھا على مدار العامین الماضیین.
وسبق لغرينبلات أن نشر تغريدة أخرى حول ضم إسرائيل لهضبة الجولان السورية المحتلة، كجزء لا ينفصل عن إسرائيل.
Welcome to the newest addition of our international maps system after @POTUS issued a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/1D0GTdwtix— Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) ١٦ أبريل ٢٠١٩
