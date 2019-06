مسؤولة قطرية: الدوحة سعيدة

On this week’s @MEastMatters, @SanamF24 sits down with @Lolwah_Alkhater:



— “Qatar is working with Japan to de-escalate US-Iran tensions”

— “We believe the Iranians are open to negotiate”

— On #Saudi-led coalition: “the pattern of reckless behaviour in the region needs to stop” pic.twitter.com/vjyvb5g23p