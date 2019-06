فنان عالمي يوجه رسالة للسعوديين بعد إلغاء حفله في جدة

View this post on Instagram

I don’t know what happened guys🤷🏾‍♂️ Was excited to perform for you and en route to the venue I was told it had been shutdown. @whitejeddah_official Guess we’ll try this again another time fellas. Much love to the fans. Sorry guys. #whitejeddah

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on Jun 13, 2019 at 8:00pm PDT