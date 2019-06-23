الإمارات: طريقة واحدة لمعالجة التوترات في الخليج

وكتب قرقاش، في تغريدة عبر حسابه على "توتير" اليوم الأحد: إن "التوترات في الخليج لا يمكن معالجتها إلا سياسيا"، وأضاف أن "الأزمة طويلة الأمد تتطلب أولا اهتماما جماعيا للحد من التصعيد وإيجاد حلول سياسية عبر الحوار والمفاوضات".
Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations. Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 23, 2019
