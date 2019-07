مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية السعودي يعقد اجتماعا في "نيوم"

The UAE play England in the 1st game and Saudi Arabia play China in the 2nd. This marks the start of a 4-day NEOM Beach Soccer Cup.

Teams will go head to head in an exhilarating setting like no other.#DiscoverNEOM #Sports #Soccer #Vision2030 #NEOM #NEOM_Bay #International pic.twitter.com/jvtQdcKUE0