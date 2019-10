"نت بلوك": عودة الإنترنت بشكل جزئي في العراق فيما يستمر حجب مواقع التواصل

Confirmed: Internet has partly returned to #Iraq as of 00:00 UTC, in hour 78 of shutdown 📈

➡️ Real-time network data show connectivity at 60%

➡️ Social media remains blocked for most users

➡️ Developing incident, unclear if situation will sustain ⚠️

📰 https://t.co/7GF42YLDWU pic.twitter.com/fQYyjezB2C

— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) October 6, 2019