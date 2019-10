ليست السعودية... إيران تتوقع أول "نظام يسقط في الخليج"

Manama Sec. Conference with the participation of illegitimate Israeli regime will help ending the AlKhalifa regime. It needs to review its short history & think abt future of region more rationally. Definetely, the Al-Khalifa's Zionist Regime has no place in the future of region. pic.twitter.com/pCHJ1GTuAc

— H.amirabdollahian (@Amirabdolahian) October 22, 2019