وسط توتر في الخليج... صور ليلية تظهر سلاحا أمريكيا جديدا في الإمارات

F-15E Strike Eagles from the @48FighterWing deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2019, in support of @CENTCOM.



The jets join a diverse mix of aircraft deployed to the region including F-35A Lightning IIs, KC-10 Extenders, E-3 Sentrys, and RQ-4 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/wZX7qlX9su