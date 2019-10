لأول مرة منذ 2014… دبلوماسي أمريكي يزور بنغازي ويناقش وقف معارك طرابلس

DCM of @USAEmbassyLibya Josh Harris traveled to #Benina for consultations with a range of Libyan figures on efforts to end the fighting around #Tripoli and seek justice for U.S. victims of the 2012 attack against U.S. diplomatic facilities in #Benghazi. https://t.co/OFVOi0UEcZ pic.twitter.com/y4iotdDMJx