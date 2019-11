ملياردير إماراتي يدعو دول الخليج إلى إقامة علاقات طبيعية مع إسرائيل

THIS WEEK’S AMI:

-EXCLUSIVE: A Visit in Dubai with Billionaire @KhalafAlHabtoor Who’s Working To Make Peace In The Middle East

-Kristallnacht’s Jewish Treasures Found In Vienna

-Netanyahu Indicted: What It Means For Israeli Politics

-Is Peace With Jordan Ruined?

+Much, Much More! pic.twitter.com/kDyZ2pIjnQ