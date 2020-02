القصة الكاملة لانتقاد عمران خان للسعودية ورد فعل الرياض

Delhiites, when you vote day after, remember this.

Today they are kicking police on the streets in broad daylight. Tomm it may be YOU.

This is exactly how the Genocide started in Kashmir. #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/HB3XWE2SWF

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 6, 2020