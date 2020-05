سينما في دبي تفتح أبوابها مع فرضها لسياسة "التباعد الاجتماعي"

🚨 Tickets for the #VOXDriveIn are ON-SALE NOW at https://t.co/rH1YN8a3vk. All proceeds from bookings on Sunday, 17 May will go towards #10MillionMeals. @HHShkMohd #GreatMoments #StaySafe @MajidAlFuttaim 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/4i9IaaayEc