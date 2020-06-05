تعرف على أهم الشركات التي يملكها "زنوج" في الإمارات... صور

View this post on Instagram

Today we wanted to take you through the story of our @projectchaiwala Converse, marking @converseuae ´s very first regional collaboration. Born from a desire to represent Dubai’s culture differently (safe to say we’d all had enough of camels and palm trees), @dukkanmedia, had the brilliant idea to celebrate Dubai through the small, everyday things that everyone in the city loves : music, sports, and the ritual of gathering at the neighborhood chai spot. From there we let our inspiration flow, worked on a thousand sketches and only two made the cut. : the chai splash, and the chai drip. The splash shoe was produced for 40 F&F, and the drip shoe was released in stores, in a very limited quantity of 50 pieces. The exclusive design features a custom made Chaiwala embroidery patch which was entirely hand embroidered. To top it off each shoe is individually numbered, making each one of the collection truly unique.