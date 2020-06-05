تسجيل
    دبي

    تعرف على أهم الشركات التي يملكها "زنوج" في الإمارات... صور

    العالم العربي
    أشعل موقف عنصري قام به أحد ضباط الشرطة الأمريكيين ضد رجل أسود أدى لمقتله، المظاهرات والاحتجاجات في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا.

    وفي ضوء الاحتجاجات المستمرة ضد الظلم العنصري الذي يجتاح العالم، من المهم إظهار التضامن مع مجتمع السود المحلي في هذه الأوقات العصيبة.

    ويعدد هذا التقرير الذي نشره موقع "أراب نيوز" بعض الشركات الإماراتية المملوكة من قبل السود، وأهمها:

    شركة "واكسفيلير"

    تأسست شركة "واكس فيلير" Waxfeller من قبل الفرنسي الكونغولي الأصلي خالد ألفيك، وهي شركة تخصيص أحذية رياضية تعاونت مع شركة "نايك"  Nike و"ليفيل شو" Level Shoes وغيرها.

    Today we wanted to take you through the story of our @projectchaiwala Converse, marking @converseuae ´s very first regional collaboration. Born from a desire to represent Dubai’s culture differently (safe to say we’d all had enough of camels and palm trees), @dukkanmedia, had the brilliant idea to celebrate Dubai through the small, everyday things that everyone in the city loves : music, sports, and the ritual of gathering at the neighborhood chai spot. From there we let our inspiration flow, worked on a thousand sketches and only two made the cut. : the chai splash, and the chai drip. The splash shoe was produced for 40 F&F, and the drip shoe was released in stores, in a very limited quantity of 50 pieces. The exclusive design features a custom made Chaiwala embroidery patch which was entirely hand embroidered. To top it off each shoe is individually numbered, making each one of the collection truly unique.

    بون كوفي

    وينحدر أويت صاحب المقهى، الذي يقع مقره في دبي، من عائلة متخصصين في تحميص البن والزارعين له.

    It’s all I need!

    كيزا

    يشتهر مطعم Kiza في دبي بأطباقه الأفريقية الأصيلة، والتي تشمل حساء المانغو المطحون، وسمك النهاش الأحمر الذي يقدم مع أرز الجولف وزبدة اليام.

    أفروفيت دبي Afrofit Dubai

    التي أسسها كريستيان ناجي، وفيها يتم إجراء تمارين مكثفة لتقوية القلب يتم ضبطها على أنغام موسيقى "أفروبيت"  Afrobeats التي تحرق السعرات الحرارية وتحسن الصحة العامة.

    Attention Afrofitters!!! No more outdoor classes. Only live classes are available. Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 8pm.

    كاتفيش دبي

    تأسس هذا المطعم في دبي من قبل رجل الأعمال النيجيري غبيمي جيوا، وهو متخصص في المأكولات الأفريقية اللذيذة.

    صالون أفرو للتجميل

    يقع صالون الشعر في شارع الشيخ زايد في دبي، ويبيع ملحقات الشعر المستعار والشعر العالي الجودة، بالإضافة إلى توفير مجموعة متنوعة من خدمات الشعر مثل التضفير واللون والاسترخاء.

    داكان شو

    منصة محتوى متعددة الوسائط انطلقت كمنصة بث صوتي مباشر وهي مملوكة وتقاد من قبل سيدة عربية سمراء.

    3amo Akkaoui looking over our shoulders on the daily. #WeCauseCulture

    مود بيوتي كيبر ModBeautyKeeper

    تأسست علامة الجمال هذه من قبل ناندي بي، المقيمة في دبي، وتعهدت هذا الشهر، بالتبرع بنسبة 100% من عائداتها لصالح شبكة صندوق الكفالة الوطنية في نيويورك للمساعدة في إنقاذ المحتجين من ذوي الدخل المنخفض.

