عراقي يعمل في "فيسبوك" زار أكثر من 100 دولة حول العالم فما هي قصته؟

هذا النعال مرات يجيبلي مدح ومرات اهانات. هوايةناس تحجي عليةويكولون معيدي لو متخلف لانه ما البس حذاء. واكو مكانات متخليني افوت (مول، مطعم، دائرة) لانه يعتبرون لابس النعال ميستحق الاحترام . اكيد مو دائما جان النعال مناسب. مثلا ذاك اليوم جنت بالدنمارك ورحت جولةمال مشي حول المدينةبالشتةوالحرارة ٥ مئويةورادت تجمد رجلي. لو من جنت بمدغشقر ورحت حفلةحضرهةوزير الاتصلات واني ما ادري الموضوع رسمي وظليت بس اني لابس نعال والعالم كلهة كاشخة بقوط وبدلات . عالرغم من هذا، النعال يمشي شغل بهوايةمواقف. اني اتمقلج واركض واتسلق واركب ماطور وحتى القي خطاب من لابس نعال . فقبل ما تحكم علةشخص بسبب النعال، راجع نفسك واتذكر مارك زوكربرك جان يطلع مقابلات تفلزيون بالنعال . ذاك اليوم نكطع نعالي من جنت امشي بالغابة، بس الحلو بي بسيط وبكل سهولةكدرت استخدم خيوط من سواري حتى اشدةواكمل المشي. والان اقدملكم هذا فيديو من بطولةنعالي الي مثبتني على حافةجبل ويةهذا المنظر الرائع . . My flip-flops seem to always stir up some controversy, as people would either applaud my choice of footwear or criticize me for appearing uneducated/having no self-respect. Some public places (malls, offices, etc) have even denied me entry because I didn't look respectable .. ‏Surely, #flipflops weren’t always the best choice. Like the time I went on a 2-hour walking tour around Copenhagen in 5°C and almost got frost bites. Or the fancy cocktail party I attended in Madagascar. Not knowing the dress code, I showed up in flip-flops and stuck out like a sore thumb as I shook hands with the Minister of Communication while gathering dirty looks from his entourage . ‏Still, flip-flops have been comfortable and functional in most settings. I run, rock-climb, hike, ride a motorcycle and give talks in them . ‏So next time you're about to judge someone for their shoes, think twice; they might just be on their way to become among the most successful and influential people in the world (i.e. @zuck circa 2005) . ‏And the other day, I was on a hike where my $4 Walmart pair broke after getting caught in a rock. But they’re so simple that I was able to easily stitch them back together using the threads from my bracelet. Here they're in this video keeping me grounded on this terrifying cliff with a #spectacular view . #turkey #drone #dji