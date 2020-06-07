تسجيل
15:04 GMT07 يونيو/ حزيران 2020
    عراقي يعمل في "فيسبوك" زار أكثر من 100 دولة حول العالم فما هي قصته؟

    زار المهندس في شركة "فيسبوك" والرحالة العراقي مرتضى التميمي، لغاية الآن 104 دول حول العالم، في رحلات وصفها بالغير عادية.

    ويقول التميمي في حسابه على "إنستغرام" إنه: "يفتر العالم بالنعال" بمعنى أنه يتجول في دول العالم مرتديا حذاءا خفيفا مفتوحا.

    ويؤكد الشاب البالغ من العمر 28 عاما أنه التقى مؤسس موقع "فيسبوك" مارك زوكربيرغ مرتديا النعال أيضا وهو الأمر الذي يطبقه في جميع البلدان التي يزورها، رغم أن "الأمر يسبب أحيانا بمضايقات وانتقادات" حسب تعبيره.

    View this post on Instagram

    هذا النعال مرات يجيبلي مدح ومرات اهانات. هوايةناس تحجي عليةويكولون معيدي لو متخلف لانه ما البس حذاء. واكو مكانات متخليني افوت (مول، مطعم، دائرة) لانه يعتبرون لابس النعال ميستحق الاحترام . اكيد مو دائما جان النعال مناسب. مثلا ذاك اليوم جنت بالدنمارك ورحت جولةمال مشي حول المدينةبالشتةوالحرارة ٥ مئويةورادت تجمد رجلي. لو من جنت بمدغشقر ورحت حفلةحضرهةوزير الاتصلات واني ما ادري الموضوع رسمي وظليت بس اني لابس نعال والعالم كلهة كاشخة بقوط وبدلات . عالرغم من هذا، النعال يمشي شغل بهوايةمواقف. اني اتمقلج واركض واتسلق واركب ماطور وحتى القي خطاب من لابس نعال . فقبل ما تحكم علةشخص بسبب النعال، راجع نفسك واتذكر مارك زوكربرك جان يطلع مقابلات تفلزيون بالنعال . ذاك اليوم نكطع نعالي من جنت امشي بالغابة، بس الحلو بي بسيط وبكل سهولةكدرت استخدم خيوط من سواري حتى اشدةواكمل المشي. والان اقدملكم هذا فيديو من بطولةنعالي الي مثبتني على حافةجبل ويةهذا المنظر الرائع . . My flip-flops seem to always stir up some controversy, as people would either applaud my choice of footwear or criticize me for appearing uneducated/having no self-respect. Some public places (malls, offices, etc) have even denied me entry because I didn't look respectable .. ‏Surely, #flipflops weren’t always the best choice. Like the time I went on a 2-hour walking tour around Copenhagen in 5°C and almost got frost bites. Or the fancy cocktail party I attended in Madagascar. Not knowing the dress code, I showed up in flip-flops and stuck out like a sore thumb as I shook hands with the Minister of Communication while gathering dirty looks from his entourage . ‏Still, flip-flops have been comfortable and functional in most settings. I run, rock-climb, hike, ride a motorcycle and give talks in them . ‏So next time you're about to judge someone for their shoes, think twice; they might just be on their way to become among the most successful and influential people in the world (i.e. @zuck circa 2005) . ‏And the other day, I was on a hike where my $4 Walmart pair broke after getting caught in a rock. But they’re so simple that I was able to easily stitch them back together using the threads from my bracelet. Here they're in this video keeping me grounded on this terrifying cliff with a #spectacular view . #turkey #drone #dji

    A post shared by Murt (@the.murt) on

    ويلفت التميمي إلى أنه :"من الطبيعي أن يرتدي الانسان ما يحلو له. والملابس ليست بالضرورة دليلاً معبراً عن شخصية الإنسان أو مركزه أو أهميته. كما أنني حين أنشر صورا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مرتديا النعال، هذا لا يعني أنه يريد زيادة عدد الرافضين للأحذية أو التسويق لارتداء النعل، بل لكسر الحواجز التي وضعت للإنسان بشأن الملابس والخجل من ارتداء النعل في كثير من الأماكن".

    وقال التميمي إن "السفر كان بالنسبة له في الصغر مثل الحلم، خصوصاً قبل عام 2003، حين كان العراق تحت الحصار الاقتصادي. ولكنّه في الوقت الحالي بات ممكناً".

    View this post on Instagram

    It was already 1am by the time I checked into my hotel room in Nur-Sultan, so I figured I could reward myself with a Kazakh sunrise after a few hours of work. My room was facing the wrong way so I called reception to ask for a different room, but they refused . Then I realized I could experience the sunrise through the lens of this drone I’d just bought. I hadn’t quite learned how to fly it, but I still had a couple hours to practice before sunrise . The hotel room didn’t have a balcony door, but the windows were big enough to squeeze through; I just had to loosen the screws of the safety latch, so I phoned reception again, asking for a screw driver this time . As soon as the drone was airborne, it was swept away by the wind and crashed into the building. The propellers were destroyed and the $1,000 birthday present went free falling down six stories and broke into two pieces . Not wanting to accept the consequences of my stupidity, I thought to glue it back together. I phoned reception again, desperately asking if they had super glue, which they surprisingly did . As I messily attempted to piece the motors together in the middle of the night, I accidentally super-glued my phone to the desk, but eventually managed to get the drone back in one piece . It was time for a test flight. I accidentally sliced my finger against the propellers as I held the little aircraft for takeoff, but it miraculously managed to fly. Except, the battery ran out so I had to go for an emergency roof landing. I phoned reception once more asking for roof access . They were pretty suspicious at this point, so I explained that I'd been recording an impressive panoramic video of the hotel and offered to give it to them for free if they let me retrieve the drone . The video was less impressive and more shaky, but sunrise was beautiful nonetheless . Music by the talented little bro @altameemijaafar . #astana #nursultan #kazakhstan #drone #sunrise #adventure #macgyver #beautiful #nevertryneverknow #djimavicair #mavicair #dji

    A post shared by Murt (@the.murt) on

    إلا أن هناك صعوبات كانت تواجهه كغيره من العراقيين وفي المرتبة الأولى جواز السفر الذي يحتل مرتبة متدنية من حيث القوة مقارنة بباقي جوازات العالم، الأمر الذي كان يتطلب جهدا كبيرة للحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى كثير من البلدان.

    ومن ضمن قائمة الدول التي زارها: بريطانيا وكندا وأمريكا والسودان وفرنسا وألمانيا وأيرلندا وإسبانيا والإمارات وجنوب أفريقيا وكينيا وآيسلندا وروسيا والهند وكرواتيا واليابان، مؤكداً أن "رحلاته بدأت منذ عام 2017، وكانت في غالبيتها سفرات تتعلق بالعمل، وحتى السياحية فهي دائماً ما تتخللها المشاريع والأعمال لصالح شركة فيسبوك".

    وعن بداية عمله في "فيسبوك"، يشير الرحالة العراقي إلى أنه "حصل على قبول في جامعة في كندا لدراسة هندسة الحاسبات، أول مرة"، وتمكن فيما بعد من الحصول على فرصة التدريب في الشركة العالمية. وعقب ذلك، اجتاز التدريب بنجاح وبات يعمل مهندساً ومبرمجاً.

