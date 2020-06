أمريكي تعافى من "كوفيد 19" بفاتورة مليون دولار

Coronavirus survival comes with a $1.1 million, 181-page price tag https://t.co/HhD0Du3WnB



The total tab for Michael Flor's bout with the coronavirus: $1.1 million. $1,122,501.04, to be exact. All in one bill that’s more like a book because it runs to 181 pages. pic.twitter.com/qVx3hFj2rA