"انتصار للدبلوماسية والسلام"...  إيفانكا ترامب تعلق على الاتفاق بين إسرائيل والإمارات

This is immensely significant.



Today’s historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a huge victory for diplomacy and peace!



🇦🇪 🇮🇱 🇺🇸

🇦🇪 🇮🇱 🇺🇸

🇦🇪 🇮🇱 🇺🇸

https://t.co/KY3Xd5AmxZ