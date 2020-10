الشعب اللبناني يحتفل بمرور عام على الاحتجاجات في البلاد.. فيديو وصور

October 17 2019 is the day we realised we are the majority.



It wasn’t just the middle class or “intellectuals” demanding change & end to sectarianism.



Everyone awoke to a sad fact: No matter the sect, Lebanese are crushed under the boot of a powerful few. #١٧_تشرين #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/rDzWakJIYl