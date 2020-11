"لقد فعلناها"... ثاني سيدة من أصول فلسطينية تدخل الكونغرس الأمريكي

We did it! I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for Everyone. I am a proud #Muslim, #PalestinianAmerican, & #firstgeneration American. And I am proud to be able to represent my communities & the people of #hd41 in the #Colorado state legislature! Now, let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/ndZ1Q3HrgY

— Iman Jodeh (@ImanforColorado) November 4, 2020