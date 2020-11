ليفني تكشف فحوى رسالة نصية تلقتها من عريقات أثناء مرضه

I’m saddened by the death of @ErakatSaeb. Saeb dedicated his life to his people. Reaching Peace is my destiny he used to say.

Being sick, he texted me: “I’m not finished with what I was born to do”.

My deepest condolences to the Palestinians and his family. He will be missed.

