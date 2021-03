الأمم المتحدة: 8 قتلى بينهم مهاجرين في حريق بمركز احتجاز في صنعاء

#BREAKNG We are extremely saddened by the death of migrants & guards resulting from a fire at a holding facility in Sana'a, Yemen, today. 8 people confirmed dead; the total death toll is reported to be much higher. All those affected and their families are in our thoughts. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3E7fzFoXPm

— Carmela Godeau (@CarmelaGodeau) March 7, 2021