ظريف يكشف نتائج زيارته إلى عدد من دول الخليج

As DFM @araghchi ably leads Vienna talks on resuscitating JCPOA, I wind up my tour of the Persian Gulf in #Kuwait, meeting PM H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and FM Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser.

Focus: #HOPE for our region

Indications of positive signs on horizon in both tracks. pic.twitter.com/b97L2Wd8yQ

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 29, 2021