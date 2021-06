ليبيا... البعثة الأممية تطالب بالتحقيق في اختطاف رئيس الهلال الأحمر في أجدابيا

1/3 UNSMIL is concerned for the safety and security of Mansour Atti AlMaghrbi, Head of the Libyan Red Crescent Society in Ajdabia & a civil society activist. Mr AlMaghribi was abducted on 3 June when his car was intercepted by unknown armed men and his whereabouts remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/RM9EBJaFNm