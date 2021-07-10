قائد شرطة العاصمة الصومالية يتهم حركة "الشباب" بتنفيذ الهجوم الذي نجا منه... صور

ونجا قائد شرطة إقليم "بنادر" التابع للعاصمة الصومالية مقديشو، فرحان محمود قارولي، من هجوم انتحاري بسيارة مفخخة.
#UPDATE: At least five people were killed, 9 injured after a powerful explosion targeted Mogadishu police commander Colonel Farhan Qarole pic.twitter.com/p1G020WGxl— Arlaadi News (@ArlaadiNewsA) July 10, 2021
وأكدت وكالة "غراوي" الصومالية في تغريدة على "تويتر"، مقتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل وإصابة 7 آخرين من عناصر الشرطة الصومالية.
The ambulances arrive near the scene to evacuate the wounded and the dead following a suicide car explosion in #Mogadishu, #Somalia which claimed the lives of five. pic.twitter.com/9QnTMwlxX1— GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) July 10, 2021
وبحسب المصادر الأمنية الصومالية، فقد نجا قائد شرطة من الهجوم الانتحاري، لكن لم تؤكد المصادر تعرضه لإصابات.
UPDATE: Police now say an SUV vehicle loaded w explosives was used for the attack that targeted a convoy escorting #Banadir police chief, Farhan Mohamud (aka Qarole) moments ago in #Mogadishu.— Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) July 10, 2021
Death toll of civilians feared to rise as the blast hit a busy street market. pic.twitter.com/w1TasjMWIP
بدوره، اتهم قائد الشرطة الصومالية حركة "الشباب" المسلحة بتنفيذ الهجوم الذي نجا منه، قائلا في منشور عبر صفحته على فيسبوك "لقد نجوت من تفجير نفذه المرتزقة الذين استهدفوا سيارتي"، مضيفا "حركة الشباب ليسوا أعدائي فقط ولكنهم أعداء الشعب أيضا".
Somalie : Un premier bilan, provisoire, fait état d'au moins 5 morts et 10 blessés après l'attentat suicide à la voiture piégée contre le commandant en chef de la police de Mogadiscio, Farhan-Qarole, près de l'hôpital Madina de Mogadiscio.pic.twitter.com/YZiQNqz0py— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) July 10, 2021
ويشهد الصومال، منذ سنوات، صراعا داميا بين حركة "الشباب"، التي تتبنى فكر تنظيم "القاعدة"، وقوات الحكومة المركزية في الصومال. وتهدف الحركة للسيطرة على الدولة الواقعة في منطقة القرن الأفريقي، وحكمها وفقا لتفسيرها المتشدد للشريعة الإسلامية.
