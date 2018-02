المأذون عند الفراعنة... ماذا كان يمنح المرأة وما نص عقد القران

Wow. The Factum Arte full-scale replica of the "Hall of Beauties" from Seti I's tomb, currently in Basel.

"Scanning Seti—The Regeneration of a Pharaonic Tomb" is showing at the Antikenmuseum Basel und Sammlung Ludwig, Switzerland until 6 May 2018. Photo © Ruedi Habegger. pic.twitter.com/jfcup97U1V