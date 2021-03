13 مليون برميل... تقرير يكشف تأثير حادث قناة السويس على تدفقات النفط العالمية

🚨 SUEZ CANAL BLOCKAGE: 10 crude #tankers (13 mn bbl) could be affected by the disruption so far. “If tankers start diverting towards the Cape, any increase in tonne-miles will increase tanker utilisation and support rising #freight rates in the short-term” @RichierArthur. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CLHq7709nZ

