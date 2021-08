الصين ترفع وتيرة سباق الطاقة النظيفة بطرح 100 شاحنة هيدروجين ثقيلة...فيديو

News story: North China's Baoding has deployed 100 hydrogen heavy trucks on the road connecting the city and the state-level new area of Xiong'an in Hebei province | #ArgusMetals #hydrogen



By Argus: https://t.co/SA6YfMIPm2#Energytransition hub: https://t.co/QVzty4wVg9 pic.twitter.com/lmZFyDqOUR