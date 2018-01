أخطر سلاح استخدمه اليابان في الحرب العالمية الثانية (فيديو)

USS BUNKER HILL hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 — 1958

