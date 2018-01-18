6 دول عربية بين أكبر مستوردي الأسلحة الأمريكية

وتحتل الإمارات العربية المتحدة المرتبة الرابعة بين أكبر مستوردي الأسلحة الأمريكية في العالم، تليها قطر، بينما تأتي إسرائيل في المرتبة السادسة.
وتأتي إيطاليا وكوريا الجنوبية في المرتبة السابعة والثامنة، تليها المكسيك في المرتبة التاسعة.
وتأتي المغرب في المرتبة رقم 11 بين أكبر مستوردي الأسلحة الأمريكية في العالم.
Baghdad’s decision to block the Canadian weapons shipment could be a warning sign for future US exports. https://t.co/9c40xUHKBF— BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) December 21, 2017
وتأتي مصر في المرتبة رقم 12 بين أكبر مستوردي الأسلحة الأمريكية في العالم والمرتبة رقم 6 بين أكبر الدول العربية المستوردة للأسلحة الأمريكية.
International weapons sales are on the rise. Foreign sales of military arms & equipment across the world totaled $374.8 billion in 2016. US exports accounted for nearly 60% of that. Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). pic.twitter.com/4YXChcbEqP— Thomas Pogge (@ThomasPogge) December 15, 2017
وتضم الأسلحة الأمريكية التي يتم تصديرها إلى دول الشرق الأوسط طائرات حربية وأسلحة خفيفة ودبابات أبرزها دبابة أبرامز.
It's glaringly obvious which country is fuelling the international arms races. Not only does the US spend the most (by far) it is also exports the most weapons. The biggest customer of US arms dealers, is the Saudi Dictatorship https://t.co/BLHlB7DC3U— Jason Nelson (@StoneSculptorJN) December 30, 2017
