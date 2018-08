بعد إعلان توسيعها... كم تنفق قطر على قاعدة "العديد" الأمريكية (فيديو وصور)

The Bone is back. Two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., arrive at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, March 31. The B-1 returns to the USCENTCOM AOR to replace the B-52 Stratofortress, which flew 1,800+ sorties and dropped nearly 12,000 weapons against ISIS and Taliban targets since 2016. pic.twitter.com/Ay43qetqBL