المدمرة الأمريكية دونالد كوك في البحر الأسود (صور)

ونشرت الصور على التويتر. ويظهر في الصور المدمرة الأمريكية الحاملة على متنها صواريخ موجهة مجنحة وهي تعبر مضيق البوسفور في الليل. وأضواء مدينة اسطنبول في الخلفية.
ودونالد كوك مسلحة بصواريخ توماهوك المجنحة وعددها يتراوح بين 56 إلى 96. ويوجد فيها أيضا مدفعية وأسلحة مضادة للطائرات والصواريخ والطوربيدات.
Arleigh Burke class @USNavyEurope guided missile destroyer #USSDonaldCook transits Bosphorus & enters the BlackSea 17:30Z/12:30EST. #DDG75 is on its 8th patrol in the #US6thFleet AOO in support of U.S. national security interests in #Europe. #ForwardDeployed #PartnershipsMatter pic.twitter.com/6dQpmUpGt2— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 19, 2019
ودخلت هذه السفينة الحربية الأمريكية البحر الأسود في وقت سابق، للمشاركة في مناورات مع البحرية الرومانية.
والآن المدمرة الأمريكية مراقبة من قبل سفينة الحراسة الروسية التابعة لأسطول البحر الأسود "بيتليفي".
#USSDonaldCook transited the Turkish Straits and entered the Black Sea Jan. 19, 2019 to conduct maritime security operations in support of regional allies and partners. pic.twitter.com/F8JDL9aLxG— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) January 19, 2019
وكانت البحرية الروسية قد رصدت مدمرة أمريكية في البحر الأسود يوم أمس، حسبما ذكر بيان مركز الدفاع الوطني للمراقبة.
#USSDonaldCook passed through Istanbul on 19th January 2019 northbound. This is the 1. deployment of this destroyer and 2. deployment of a US Navy warship to the Black Sea. To track movements of foreign warships through Bosphorus click here: https://t.co/MYUQ7ILfpJ pic.twitter.com/TEVqQLBlco— Bosphorus Naval News (@Saturn5_) January 19, 2019
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)