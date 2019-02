روسيا تعرض كلاشنيكوف الجديد و"بانتسير - مي" في معرض "أيدكس 2019"

Roster announced that its AU-220M Baikal unmanned turret with a 57-mm cannon designed by Uralvagonzavod’s TsNII Burevestnik will be displayed at UAE’s IDEX 2019 defense expo. In addition, Rostec is trying to sell it as a potential aircraft weapon. https://t.co/xh9Jj8BvVb pic.twitter.com/Y6fsRcAaxq