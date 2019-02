باكستان تهدد بـ"حرب شاملة"... 260 قنبلة نووية على وشك الانفجار (فيديو وصور)

12 days after #PulwamaTerrorAttack, #IndiaStrikesBack! CNN-News18 was the first to break India's pre-emptive strike at the heart of Pakistan’s terror at 7:37 AM.



Watch all the action tonight from 8 PM to 11 PM with our anchors @Zakka_Jacob, @bhupendrachaube, and @AnchorAnandN. pic.twitter.com/niaTRKNMqP