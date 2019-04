الرد بـ"وابل" من الرصاص... مجلة تكشف الدولة التي تهدد وجود "الناتو"

Happy 70th anniversary @NATO! There is no lack of challenges as the Alliance enters its eighth decade. We need NATO more than ever to provide peace and security. NATO is ready to do the job!



🇦🇱🇧🇪🇧🇬🇨🇦🇭🇷🇨🇿🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇷🇭🇺🇮🇸🇮🇹🇱🇻🇱🇹🇱🇺🇲🇪🇳🇱🇳🇴🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇴🇸🇰🇸🇮🇪🇸🇹🇷🇬🇧🇺🇸#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/QuaXKLdqKj