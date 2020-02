سلاح الجو البلجيكي يعترض "اللؤلؤة السوداء" الروسية...صور

Our F-16’s spotted quite a rare bird in the Baltic skies last week! This unique Tu-134 UBL “Crusty-B”, nicknamed ‘Black Pearl’ after its colour, is commonly used to train pilots and navigators from Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic nuclear-capable bombers. #BAF #BAP #F16 #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/2hKHumz10c