الجيش الأمريكي ينشر فيديو لـ"مهمة حربية" في سماء أفغانستان

Night Operations.

Imagine the level of skill it takes to refuel in midair. Watch as this @USAirForce KC-135 Stratotanker refuels above Afghanistan -- at night! #KnowYourMil ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3ptw0b4VeS

— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 1, 2020