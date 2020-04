قاذفة لهب سوفيتية تدعم مدفع هاوتزر أمريكي... فيديو

6th Artillery Brigade of Vietnam People Army in a live-firing exercise. BM-14 140mm MRLS, M1 155mm field guns and M1955 (D-20) 152mm howitzers could be seen.

Stationed in Southern Vietnam, the 6th is one of many "hybrid" units that use systems from Soviet/Russia and America. pic.twitter.com/PMczR6nQVc

