فيتنام تعرض أحدث دباباتها... صور

"Fathers of the Armored Corps"

T-54/55s of Vietnam People Army chilling in warehouses. The Army still keeps many venerable Soviet main battle tanks, active and storage.

In the future, a number of T-54/55s would be upgraded to T-54M standard and serve alongside T-90S/SK. pic.twitter.com/5gkjTMRDLd

July 1, 2020