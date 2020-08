"لوكهيد مارتين" تسجل رقما قياسيا بتسليم 13 مقاتلة "إف - 35" في أسبوع واحد

✔️13 F-35s delivered

✔️ 6 locations

✔️47,000 delivery miles

✔️1 week



Congratulations to the F-35 Production Delivery Team, comprised of JPO, DCMA and @LockheedMartin personnel, for setting a new record last week by delivering 13 F-35s. Keep up the great work Team Lightning II! pic.twitter.com/z17raA0M9H